NASA’s Shocking Health Crisis: Astronauts Losing Drastic Weight in Space

There has been concern about NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore. They have been losing weight during their extended stay on the International Space Station (ISS).

Originally, both astronauts were only supposed to spend eight days in space. However, their mission was unexpectedly extended because of problems with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. Now, they are set to return to Earth in February 2025.

A NASA insider said that Williams' weight loss is more noticeable, but Wilmore is also losing body mass. Wilmore’s weight loss isn’t as obvious, though, since he started with a larger build.

Williams explained her appearance, saying that fluid shifts in space can cause changes in the body. She said this made her face appear puffier and caused her to lose body mass.

NASA has assured the public that astronauts' health is carefully monitored. A spokesperson said that astronauts aboard the ISS have regular medical check-ups. Their health is closely watched by flight surgeons.

There are strict rules about sharing health information. NASA has warned its staff not to leak any details about the astronauts’ health.

Concerns about astronauts’ health grew after the return of SpaceX Crew-8. One crew member had to be hospitalized after a long mission, raising questions about the effects of extended space travel.

Despite these concerns, NASA says Williams and Wilmore are in good health.