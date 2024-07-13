  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

NATO military build-up in Asia Pacific causes concern: Russian envoy

NATO military build-up in Asia Pacific causes concern: Russian envoy
x
Highlights

The military build-up of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in the Asia Pacific region has raised concerns, Russian media RIA Novosti reported Saturday, citing a Russian envoy.

Moscow: The military build-up of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in the Asia Pacific region has raised concerns, Russian media RIA Novosti reported Saturday, citing a Russian envoy.

"We can see that NATO is building up troops in the region and is attempting to form new alliances and blocs in the Asia-Pacific," Viktor Vasilyev, Russia's permanent representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), told the media.

Such activities pose a threat not only to Russia but also to all CSTO member states, he added, reported Xinhua news agency.

CSTO is a Russia-led military alliance established in 1992 that brings together six former Soviet republics: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Its primary objective is to maintain peace and stability in Eurasia.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X