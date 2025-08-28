Navarro, Trump’s advisor, holds India partly responsible for Ukraine tensions, urges democratic responsibility

Navarro, who recently levied a 50% tariff on imports from India, blamed India for continuing to do business with Moscow after the war between Ukraine and Russia. In an interview to Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power show, Navarro said India was helping Vladimir Putin’s war by importing oil from Moscow. He added that India’s actions put “enormous pressure” on the US funding Modi’s war.

‘US Funding Modi’s War’

Calling the war in Ukraine as “PM Modi’s war”, Navarro said that the Ukrainian forces are continuing to fight while Ukraine has repeatedly asked the U.S. and European countries for more cash.

“India blamed Ukraine conflict to us and Europe and say, ‘Please give me more money for this war’. And the American people lose because of what India’s doing. Our consumers, our businesses, our workers, lose. The difficulty is caused by India’s high tariffs on job, wage and profit. So the American taxpayer is ultimately going to be funding PM Modi’s war,” he said.

Navarro Called India ‘Arrogant’ for Buying Russian Oil

After Trump aide Navarro India, Navarro also called India “arrogant” for putting their energy needs ahead of the rest of the world. He also called India to take a stand with democracies.

“They’re being very aggressive, I think, on this. ‘Well, we’re sovereign. We can buy our oil from anybody we want’. “India is the largest democracy in the world. You know what? Be like one. Stand with democracies,” he further added.

Navarro Also Called Out India For Ties With China, Russia

Navarro remarks India democracy with Bloomberg, expressed his disapproval of India’s relations with China and Russia, both of whom he called “authoritarians.”

“You’re cozying up to authoritarians, you know that. China’s been at US-India Ukraine war with you for a very long time, and China invaded Aksai Chin, they invaded other parts of your country. These are not your friends. And Russia, come on,” Navarro said.