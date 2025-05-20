Nearly Half of US Professionals Fear Job Loss After Microsoft Layoffs

early half of U.S. professionals surveyed on Blind, the anonymous workplace platform, said they expect to lose their jobs within a year following Microsoft’s May 13 layoffs. Of the 3,543 verified participants, 47 per cent answered “yes” when asked if they believe they will be unemployed in the next 12 months.

Job insecurity varied sharply by company. DoorDash led with 86 per cent of respondents expressing concern, followed by Dropbox at 85 per cent, ByteDance at 83 per cent, VMware at 73 per cent, Indeed at 72 per cent and AMD at 62 per cent.

Comparisons among peer firms revealed contrasting outlooks. Within the AI chip sector, 62 per cent of AMD staff reported insecurity versus 33 per cent at NVIDIA. In mobile technology, 50 per cent of Samsung employees anticipated layoffs compared with 23 per cent at Apple. Social media workers showed 83 per cent concern at ByteDance, 58 per cent at Meta and 50 per cent at Google. In financial services, 54 per cent of professionals at JPMorgan Chase & Co. foresaw job loss against 30 per cent at Goldman Sachs.

The Blind survey was conducted in-app from May 13–20, 2025. Participants represented a range of industries and seniority levels. The margin of error is ±3 percentage points at a 95 per cent confidence level. Company-level findings are reported only for organizations with a representative sample of respondents.