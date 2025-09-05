Nepal Blocks Major Social Media Platforms After Non-Compliance

The Government of Nepal has taken the bold step of banning at least 26 prominent social media platforms, including heavyweights like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, Reddit, and Discord. This sweeping move follows a prompt from the Supreme Court and stems from the platforms' failure to meet new local registration requirements.

Why the Ban?

The government issued a directive approved by the Supreme Court, requiring social media companies to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, establish a local presence, appoint a grievance redressal officer, and comply with self-regulatory norms. The deadline, spanning seven days, expired without compliance from many major platforms.

According to Communications Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, the ban was essential to curb cybercrime, misinformation, and threats to social harmony. He emphasized that the authorities had extended the deadline multiple times but received no response from the platforms.

Not all platforms were affected. TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz, and Poppo Live, among a few others, complied with the directives and therefore remain accessible in Nepal.

Debate Over Freedom vs. Regulation

Supporters of the Ban view it as an effort to ensure accountability, safeguard national security, and regulate the digital space.

Critics and Rights Groups argue that this is a veiled form of censorship. Concerns include violations of freedom of expression and disproportionate impacts on journalists, students, and job seekers. Notable voices like the Committee to Protect Journalists and Access Now have likened the ban to authoritarian censorship models and warned about dangerous precedents.

What's Next?

The ban may be lifted if platforms complete the registration process promptly. Government officials have assured that access can be restored immediately upon compliance. Users in Nepal, including freelancers and students, face disruptions in communication and education, especially with platforms like LinkedIn and YouTube being inaccessible. The lack of clear implementation guidelines has also sparked confusion among ISPs and service providers