Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated US President Donald Trump for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize as he presented the US leader with the nomination letter during a dinner at the White House in Washington.

The meeting between both leaders on Monday came weeks after Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, ending the 12-day escalating conflict which began on June 13.

The White House announced, "President Trump is 'forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved,' said Israeli PM."

The Israeli leader appreciated Trump’s efforts for the “pursuit of peace and security” in the Middle East.

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security which you are leading in many lands, but now especially in the Middle East. President has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams together make an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities," the Israeli leader said.

Trump was seemingly surprised while accepting the nomination. "This I did not know. Wow, thank you very much. Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” Trump said, thanking Netanyahu.

As he hosted visiting Israeli Prime Minister, Trump praised Netanyahu and his wife Sara, calling them as longtime friends who have witnessed success together.

“It's an honour to have BB (Benjamin Netanyahu) and Sara with us. Friends of mine for a long time, and we've had tremendous success together, and I think it will only go on to be even greater success in the future,” said Donald Trump.