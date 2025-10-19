Live
Netanyahu Orders Airstrikes In Gaza After Ceasefire Breach; Hamas Denies Violations
Highlights
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed “strong action” against Hamas following an alleged ceasefire breach, prompting airstrikes in Gaza’s Rafah.
- While Israel accused Hamas of violating the truce, the militant group denied any involvement, asserting commitment to the ceasefire.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed security forces to take “strong action” against Hamas following what Israel described as a ceasefire violation. According to reports from the Associated Press, Israeli fighter jets launched airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday.
Netanyahu’s office stated that he held an emergency meeting with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and senior security officials after learning of the alleged breach. “Following a ceasefire violation by Hamas, the prime minister ordered decisive action against terrorist targets in Gaza,” the statement read.
The incident adds strain to already fragile truce efforts between Israel and Hamas after months of heightened violence. The Israeli military said the strikes were carried out in response to gunfire from militants, calling it a “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement.
However, Hamas’ military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, denied responsibility, insisting the group continues to honor the ceasefire terms. “We remain fully committed to the ceasefire across all areas of the Gaza Strip and have no knowledge of any incidents in Rafah,” Hamas said, claiming communication with fighters in that zone has been severed since the conflict’s escalation earlier this year.
