Netherlands leads effort to supply air-defence missiles to Ukraine

Brussels: The Dutch government has said it will lead an initiative among some European countries to supply a Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine.



"Ukraine, of course, is still under attack. Airstrikes continue," said Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Patriot systems are scarce in Europe and NATO, but we are now taking a step forward, so we will supply components of Patriot systems," she added.

A press release from the Dutch Ministry of Defence said, "The Netherlands has identified which countries could offer additional Patriot parts and munitions in order to deliver a complete system to Ukraine. It does not mention which countries are involved."

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, said air defence is the "most urgent need".

He added that EU countries are "stepping up the delivery of ammunition, air defence systems, and in particular, the most advanced ones, the Patriot systems".