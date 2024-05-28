Live
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
- PRAVAAH portal, RBI Retail Direct Mobile Application and FinTech Repository launched for ease of biz
Just In
Netherlands leads effort to supply air-defence missiles to Ukraine
The Dutch government has said it will lead an initiative among some European countries to supply a Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine.
Brussels: The Dutch government has said it will lead an initiative among some European countries to supply a Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine.
"Ukraine, of course, is still under attack. Airstrikes continue," said Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren in Brussels on Tuesday.
"Patriot systems are scarce in Europe and NATO, but we are now taking a step forward, so we will supply components of Patriot systems," she added.
A press release from the Dutch Ministry of Defence said, "The Netherlands has identified which countries could offer additional Patriot parts and munitions in order to deliver a complete system to Ukraine. It does not mention which countries are involved."
Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, said air defence is the "most urgent need".
He added that EU countries are "stepping up the delivery of ammunition, air defence systems, and in particular, the most advanced ones, the Patriot systems".