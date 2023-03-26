New Yorkers cautious ahead of Trump's likely indictment

New York: New Yorkers are voicing mixed feelings amid the possibility of Donald Trump's indictment, with some expressing confidence that law enforcement agencies will be able to maintain order in the city while others apprehensive of how the situation will unfold if criminal charges are brought against the former US president.

A grand jury is weighing whether to indict Trump, 76, over hush money payments made to a porn star to keep quiet about an alleged affair during the 2016 presidential campaign. Barricades have come up at several points near the courthouses in Lower Manhattan as well as outside the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg where police personnel are manning the premises as it was expected that Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury this past week.