Nine injured in explosion in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least nine people were injured in a hand grenade blast at a police station in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened in Jamshoro district of the province when a hand grenade went off on its own, reportedly due to heat in a storeroom of the police station, injuring seven policemen.

Following the explosion, rescue teams and bomb disposal squad reached the scene and shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said that an investigation into the incident is still underway to ascertain the exact cause of the blast, adding that modern technology is being employed to probe the incident and collect evidence.