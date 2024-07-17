Live
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Tirumala
- Vietnam's economic growth in 2024 forecast on upward trend
- Talking about Burqa controversy is boring: Khatija Rahman
- Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until 2025, appointed club captain
- Railway cops rescue over 84,000 children in last 7 years under Nanhe Faristey mission
- Nigerian national among 6 arrested with contraband in Gurugram
- Bengaluru doctors treat Iraqi patient with 11cm large abdominal aneurysm
- Philippines waives visa for cruise tourists
- Centre convenes high-level meeting to manage, raise surveillance on bird flu
- Karnataka CM’s deleted post on reservation for locals resurfaces on X
Just In
Nine injured in explosion in Pakistan
Highlights
At least nine people were injured in a hand grenade blast at a police station in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Wednesday, police said.
Islamabad: At least nine people were injured in a hand grenade blast at a police station in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Wednesday, police said.
According to the police, the incident happened in Jamshoro district of the province when a hand grenade went off on its own, reportedly due to heat in a storeroom of the police station, injuring seven policemen.
Following the explosion, rescue teams and bomb disposal squad reached the scene and shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.
Police said that an investigation into the incident is still underway to ascertain the exact cause of the blast, adding that modern technology is being employed to probe the incident and collect evidence.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS