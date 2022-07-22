  • Menu
N.Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time: S.Korean Prez

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol
Highlights

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time it decides.

Yoon was responding to a reporter's question about the US Department of Defence's assessment that the North has completed preparations to carry out a nuclear test as early as within the month, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We believe that not only at the end of this month, but ever since my inauguration, it's fully ready and able to do it whenever it decides," he told reporters as he arrived for work.

