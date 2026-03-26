No knowledge of peace talks: Israel

Tel Aviv: Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has denied any knowledge of possible peace talks involving Iran, the United States and Israel, asserting that military operations are ongoing. Addressing a media stakeout at the United Nations, Danon said Israel's primary objective remained preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

"I'm not familiar with our participation in such talks. It's important to note that we continue with the operation. As we speak, Israel and the US continue to target military sites in Iran, and we will continue to do so," he said.

He added that while diplomacy typically follows conflict, Israel would ensure that any outcome eliminates Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.