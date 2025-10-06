Nobel Prize 2025 in Medicine: Brunkow, Ramsdell, Sakaguchi Win for Immune System Discoveries

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has decided to award them for their discoveries about the immune system.

What Did They Discover?

They found regulatory T cells, which stop the body from attacking itself. This helps explain autoimmune diseases and aids treatments for cancer and organ transplants.

How Did They Do It?

Sakaguchi discovered the immune cells in 1995. Brunkow and Ramsdell found the Foxp3 gene that controls them.

Prize Money?

The 11 million Swedish kronor prize will be shared equally.