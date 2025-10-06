Live
- Foreigners voting threatens nation’s unity: Om Pathak
- PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress 2025 on October 8
- Rajinikanth Visits Badrinath Dham Ahead of Winter Closure
- CM Stalin announces 20 pc bonus for Public Sector employees in Tamil Nadu
- Central agency should investigate Sabarimala gold plating row: Kerala BJP
- Bihar Assembly election schedule announced: Voting on Nov 6, 11; Results on Nov 14
- Attack on CJI direct result of communal propaganda being spread by Sangh Parivar: CM Vijayan
- Owaisi is constantly misleading country, Muslim Community for vote bank politics: Tarun Chugh
- Future Doctors Must Be Role Models, Not Rule Breakers: SP D. Janaki’s Powerful Message to Medicos
- NAREDCO Telangana Announces “15th NAREDCO Telangana Property Show 2025”
Nobel Prize 2025 in Medicine: Brunkow, Ramsdell, Sakaguchi Win for Immune System Discoveries
Highlights
Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi win the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering regulatory T cells that prevent autoimmune diseases.
Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has decided to award them for their discoveries about the immune system.
What Did They Discover?
They found regulatory T cells, which stop the body from attacking itself. This helps explain autoimmune diseases and aids treatments for cancer and organ transplants.
How Did They Do It?
Sakaguchi discovered the immune cells in 1995. Brunkow and Ramsdell found the Foxp3 gene that controls them.
Prize Money?
The 11 million Swedish kronor prize will be shared equally.
Next Story