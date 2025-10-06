  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Nobel Prize 2025 in Medicine: Brunkow, Ramsdell, Sakaguchi Win for Immune System Discoveries

Nobel Prize 2025 in Medicine: Brunkow, Ramsdell, Sakaguchi Win for Immune System Discoveries
x
Highlights

Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi win the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering regulatory T cells that prevent autoimmune diseases.

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has decided to award them for their discoveries about the immune system.

What Did They Discover?

They found regulatory T cells, which stop the body from attacking itself. This helps explain autoimmune diseases and aids treatments for cancer and organ transplants.

How Did They Do It?

Sakaguchi discovered the immune cells in 1995. Brunkow and Ramsdell found the Foxp3 gene that controls them.

Prize Money?

The 11 million Swedish kronor prize will be shared equally.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick