One killed in vehicle crash in Australia

A teenager was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) on Sunday.

A teenager was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) on Sunday.

The NSW Police Force said in a statement that just after midnight, emergency services were called to The Gipps Way near Burcher following reports of the crash, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, the police located a utility that had left the roadway and rolled. First responders tried to revive a male occupant of the vehicle, who is believed to be aged in his teens but is yet to be formally identified. However, he died at the scene.

A second male, also believed to be aged in his teens, was treated for serious injuries and sent to the hospital.

Detail are awaited.

