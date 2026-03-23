'Open Hormuz or will destroy power plants'

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz - the chokepoint that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply - for shipping traffic. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, set a 48-hour deadline from "this exact point in time" for Tehran to "fully reopen" the Hormuz. He posted the Truth at 5:14 am (IST), giving Tehran time till Tuesday morning.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" he said.

The threat comes as a dramatic escalation barely a day after Trump talked about "winding down" the war.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz for the majority of the shipping traffic, especially for those countries involved in attacks against Iran, since the US-Israel's joint strikes on Tehran on February 28.

The closure is forcing countries reliant on the shipping lane to scramble for alternative routes and tap reserves. It has also sent crude oil prices soaring, threatening governments with widespread inflation the longer the war continues.Meanwhile, many countries, including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Australia, the UAE, and Bahrain have condemned the "de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces."