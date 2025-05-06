Order by Hegseth to Halt Ukraine Weapons Caught White House Off Guard

Just days after Donald Trump assumed the presidency for his second term, the U.S. military ordered three freight airlines to halt 11 flights carrying artillery shells and other military supplies destined for Ukraine. The decision sparked confusion within the U.S. government, as officials in Washington and Kyiv scrambled for answers.

The order, which originated from U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s office, was issued without clear communication to top national security officials, including those in the White House and Pentagon. According to internal documents reviewed by Reuters, Hegseth’s directive reached U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) and led to the immediate cancellation of the flights.

This move followed a January 30 Oval Office meeting where Trump and top national security officials discussed the situation in Ukraine. While the idea of halting aid was raised, sources familiar with the meeting insisted that the president did not order such a decision. Despite this, Hegseth proceeded with the order without informing key staff members, leading to a chaotic situation that unfolded over the following days.

By February 5, the flights had resumed. However, the disruption cost TRANSCOM an estimated $2.2 million, with $1.6 million in charges, according to the records. The cancellations revealed disarray within the Trump administration and underscored internal disagreements over the handling of foreign policy, especially regarding the U.S.'s support for Ukraine.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Hegseth had been following Trump’s directive to pause Ukraine aid, aligning with the administration’s position at the time. However, the lack of communication within the administration raised further concerns about policy cohesion.

“We’re not going to detail every conversation among top administration officials throughout the process,” said Leavitt. “The bottom line is the war is much closer to an end today than it was when President Trump took office.”

The abrupt cancellation of military shipments was seen as a response to ongoing internal debates within the administration. Some of Hegseth’s advisers, particularly those with anti-interventionist views, advocated for a reduction in U.S. military commitments abroad, including in Ukraine. This group, which aligned with Trump’s "America First" approach, had long pushed for a strategic pivot toward China instead of further involvement in European conflicts.

The delay caused significant concern in Ukraine, with officials seeking clarity on whether the suspension was permanent. U.S. officials later downplayed the pause as part of “internal politics,” but Ukrainian officials were left in the dark during the uncertainty.

Further complicating the situation, several key figures within the Pentagon, including some of Hegseth’s advisors, were either dismissed or scrutinized for potential security leaks. This continued turmoil within the department has contributed to policy uncertainty and affected the flow of aid to Ukraine.

While the White House maintains that the military aid pause was a temporary measure, the confusion surrounding the decision has only amplified internal divisions within the Trump administration. As debates over U.S. involvement in Ukraine continue, the fallout from the order underscores the challenges facing the administration in crafting a coherent foreign policy.

For now, the flow of U.S. military aid to Ukraine appears to have resumed, with no new policy announcements forthcoming. However, the uncertainty and internal strife continue to shape the future of U.S.-Ukraine relations.