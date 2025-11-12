Oscar- Nominated Actress Sally Kirkland Passes Down at 84

Sally Kirkland death News: The adored TV and film actress Sally Kirkland passes away in the early hours of Monday, at 1:150 a.m. PST, after several years of declining health as well as numerous accidents, Deadline confirmed. The representative for her, Michael Greene, shared the news about her passing. Kirkland was suffering from dementia for a while and was residing the last one year receiving hospice treatment in Palm Springs.

A GoFundMe page that was set up to help her stated that Kirkland was facing financial difficulties when it came to medical expenses especially after SAG-AFTRA shut down supplemental insurance coverage for those older than 65 in 2021. In the last year, she was struck by four fractured bones, including her right wrist, neck and left hip. She also battled two life-threatening infections in separate instances.

Born on the 31st of October 1941 located in New York City, Kirkland was named for her mother who was a Vogue as well as a Life magazine editor. She began her career as model for Vogue before pursuing a training program with Lee Strasberg and Uta Hagen at the Actors Studio.

Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland made her Broadway debut in 1963, playing Robert Thom's Bicycle Ride to Nevada and was followed by an enthralling role of Warhol's "The 13 Most Beautiful Women in 1964. In her reflections on her time working with Warhol she shared with Deadline that year, "It was really great having the privilege of working together with Andy Warhol in 1964... He allowed me as well as Paulina Porizkova as guests on the show, and talk to with each other. It was a lot of fun and thrilling."

Through her professional career Sally Kirkland Anna actress made appearances in pictures like Blue( 1968), The Way We Were( 1973), The Sting( 1973), A Star Is Born( 1976), Hometown U.S.A.( 1979), Private Benjamin( 1980) as well as Love Letters( 1983). Kirkland also performed indelible television appearances, including Hawaii Five- O, Kojak, Three's Company, Starsky & Hutch, The inconceivable gawk, Charlie's Angels, and Falcon Crest.