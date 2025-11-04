Over 10 people killed in Af quake

Kabul: A powerful, 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan before dawn Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring scores, officials said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was located 22 kilometres west-southwest of the town of Khulm, and that it struck at 12:59 am local time at a depth of 28 kilometres.

Along with at least 10 people who died, about 260 were injured in the earthquake, according to Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.