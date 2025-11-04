  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Over 10 people killed in Af quake

Over 10 people killed in Af quake
x
Highlights

Kabul: A powerful, 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan before dawn Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring scores, officials...

Kabul: A powerful, 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan before dawn Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring scores, officials said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was located 22 kilometres west-southwest of the town of Khulm, and that it struck at 12:59 am local time at a depth of 28 kilometres.

Along with at least 10 people who died, about 260 were injured in the earthquake, according to Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick