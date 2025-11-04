Live
- Man held for extorting money after forcing girl to share obscene pics
- RTC Bus Collision Injures Passengers in Karimnagar District
- Voting in JNUSU elections today
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
- Court sentences retired sub-postmaster to 3 yrs in jail
- Punjab, Haryana politicians congratulate women’s cricket team
- Vijayvargiya targets madrasas
- Officials urged to ensure speedy disposal of public grievances
Over 10 people killed in Af quake
Highlights
Kabul: A powerful, 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan before dawn Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring scores, officials...
Kabul: A powerful, 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan before dawn Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring scores, officials said.
The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was located 22 kilometres west-southwest of the town of Khulm, and that it struck at 12:59 am local time at a depth of 28 kilometres.
Along with at least 10 people who died, about 260 were injured in the earthquake, according to Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.
Next Story