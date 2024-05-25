  • Menu
Over 300 people buried after huge landslide hits Papua New Guinea

More than 300 people were buried after a massive landslide hit a remote region in northern Papua New Guinea (PNG), local media reported.

Aimos Akem, a member of parliament for the Lagaip open electorate in Enga province, confirmed to the PNG Post-Courier that the landslide buried more than 300 people and 1,182 houses in Maip Muritaka Rural LLG, Xinhua news agency reported.

At around 3.00 a.m. local time on Friday, a massive landslide crushed Kaokalam village in Enga province, located over 600 km northwest of PNG's capital Port Moresby.

Details are awaited.

