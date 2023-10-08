Live
- 5G, fixed wireless service from Jio, Airtel to drive smart TV growth: Xiaomi India president
- India bowl out Australia for 199 in World Cup opener
- Kejriwal inaugrated Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Plant in Jahangirpuri
- N.Korea's Lazarus Group launders $900mn in crypto: Report
- Over 600 killed in Israel-Hamas conflict
- Ayush Shetty ends World Junior Championships campaign with bronze
- Air India evacuates crew members from Tel Aviv
- Kharge offers condolence to Karnataka firecracker factory fire victim families
- Jangaon MLA Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC chairman
- Che" Movie Teaser Released on the Death Anniversary of Revolutionary Icon Che Guevara*
Just In
Over 600 killed in Israel-Hamas conflict
Over 600 people have been killed in fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Over 600 people have been killed in fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Of the 600 casualties, 313 people have been killed and 2,000 wounded in the Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, BBC reported quoting Palestinian officials as saying.
In Israel, 300 civilians have also been killed, and dozens of Israelis have been taken hostage, Israel’s Embassy in Turkey said, quoting Israel’s Ministry of Health.
In the biggest escalation in decades, Hamas on Saturday fired a barrage of missiles towards the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip.
The Hamas infiltrated Israel borders under the cover of missile attacks. They entered Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders, said the Israeli army.
"Israel is "still at war" and completing efforts to take full control of Israeli territory and communities from Hamas," Israeli officials said.
Israel said there are eight "points of engagement" with Hamas militants inside its territory.