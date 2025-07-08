Over 82 die in Texas floods

Kerrville (US): A desperate search for at least 10 children campers continued into Monday morning after devastating floods had killed at least 82 people in central Texas.

The group of girls and one counsellor are missing from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River that was ravaged by the floods, officials said. At least four girls missing from the summer camp were found dead. At least 28 children were killed in what Texas Representative Chip Roy called a “once-in-a-century flood.”

The unexpected flash flooding struck on Friday before the July Fourth weekend after torrential rain along the Guadalupe River. The destructive force of the fast-rising waters just before dawn on Friday washed out homes and swept away vehicles.