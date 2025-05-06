Pak launches 2nd missile test amid rising tensions

Islamabad: The Pakistan military said on Monday it has conducted a missile test with a range of 120 kilometres, the second launch in two days as tensions with India have soared over Kashmir. New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam last month, sparking a fresh stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy," the military said in a statement.

On Saturday, the military said it had tested a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres. It did not say where either of the tests took place. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was satisfied with the military's "full preparedness for national defence". "The successful training launch clearly shows that Pakistan's defence is in strong hands," he said in a statement.