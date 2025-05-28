Pak PM ready to hold peace talks with India

Tehran: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his willingness to hold peace talks with India to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, terrorism, water and trade. Sharif made the remarks in Tehran, where he arrived on the second leg of his four-nation tour.

The Pakistan Prime Minister flew from Turkiye to the Iranian capital, where President Masoud Pezeshkian received him at the Saadabad Palace. Sharif received a guard of honour and held talks with President Pezeshkian. Addressing a joint press conference with Pezeshkian, Sharif said he was ready to talk with India for the sake of peace.

"We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counterterrorism,” he said.

He also warned of a response if India chose the path of war. “But if they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory… like we have done a few days ago,” he said.

“But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.