- TDP wants flexibility for states in Waqf Board composition
- Bharath urges Rajnath to speed up defence projects in AP
- Warangal Chapata Chilli gets GI tag
- Linemen, artisans play key role in electricity dept
- Five newly-elected MLCs administered oath of office
- SCR achieves record Rs 501.72 cr revenue from scrap sale
- RTC Tarnaka Hosp emergency care unit to be expanded
- Guv invited to Sri Rama Kalyanam
- CBG plants mark start of P4 initiative: Lokesh
- Govt bans constructions in a 100m-zone surrounding Musi
Pak President Zardari tests positive for Covid
Highlights
Karachi: Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation, his physician said on Wednesday. Zardari, 69, was flown from Nawabshah to Karachi and admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday, following complaints of respiratory issues and fever. Dr Asim Hussain, the President's physician, told the media that Zardari has contracted coronavirus.
