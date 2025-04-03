  • Menu
Pak President Zardari tests positive for Covid

Karachi: Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation, his physician said on Wednesday. Zardari, 69, was flown from Nawabshah to Karachi and admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday, following complaints of respiratory issues and fever. Dr Asim Hussain, the President's physician, told the media that Zardari has contracted coronavirus.

