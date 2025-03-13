Pak Train Hijack: Security forces kill terrorists, rescue 190 passengers

Karachi/Islamabad: Security forces rescued 190 passengers from a hijacked train, killing 30 Baloch militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan, as they continued to battle heavily-armed insurgents for a second day on Wednesday.

The Jaffar Express, carrying some 400 passengers in nine coaches, was going from Quetta to Peshawar when militants derailed it using explosives and hijacked it. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday when they said they killed 11 soldiers. However, there has been no confirmation from the Pakistani authorities on casualties.

The security forces, including the military and frontier corps, are battling the militants who took control of the train near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri in a tunnel 160 km from Quetta. The Balochistan government spokesman, Shahid Rind, said the operation would continue until all passengers were rescued.