Pakistan conducts military drills to showcase combat readiness, appoints ISI boss as NSA

Islamabad: Pakistan military on Thursday began full-scale military exercises in areas close to the Working Boundary and the Line of Control (LoC), showcasing its military might with modern weaponry on display and asserting the readiness of its forces to respond to any Indian action following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The military drills are taking place at a time when Islamabad has also taken a tactical decision to appoint the current Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as the country’s National Security Advisor (NSA), a significant move in view of the heightened regional tensions and evolving internal and external dynamics.

As per sources in the military establishment, the drills involved live-fire demonstrations.

"Officers and troops from various units took part in the drills, displaying high-level operational skills and using advanced battlefield systems," the source mentioned.

Pakistan's Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DGISPR) on Wednesday said that Rawalpindi is closely monitoring the situation in all terrains.

"We are monitoring the situation very carefully in all terrains and accordingly, our responses and counterterrorism in all domains are ready and, as per the NSC declaration – there will be decisive and assured action if provoked," Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said during a press conference.

"Rest assured that the people of Pakistan, with its full resolve, will defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan at all costs," he added.

Lt. General Muhammad Asim Malik's appointment as the country's National Security Advisor (NSA) marks the first occasion that a serving DGISI has been given an additional charge as NSA.

Malik is the country’s 10 NSA, a position that had been lying vacant since April 2022 when the government led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted.

The NSA serves as the principal advisor to the Prime Minister on matters of security, foreign policy, and strategic affairs.

The brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 resulted in the death of 26 innocent tourists and left several others critically injured in the Baisaran Valley.



