Pakistan continues to grapple with persistent socioeconomic and environmental challenges: Report

With a low Human Development Index (HDI) of 0.544 -- ranking 168th globally -- and a 15th-place ranking in the Climate Risk Index 2026, Pakistan continues to face socio-economic and environmental challenges that successive governments have struggled to address effectively, a report said on Sunday.

These vulnerability are further exacerbated by increasingly heavy rainfall in catchment areas, accelerating siltation in major dams, reducing water storage capacity, and increasing flood risks.

Rising temperatures cause heat and water stress, especially in arid and semi-arid regions, impacting agricultural productivity. Simultaneously, air pollution from transport, industry, and agriculture causes smog that affects aviation, reduces visibility, and people facing respiratory illnesses, Abdul Waheed Bhutto, who has an extensive record of publications on renewable energy, climate change mitigation, and sustainable resource management, and has served on numerous national and international advisory and review committees, wrote in The Diplomat.

A report in The Diplomat said, "The country's limited forest cover continues to decline, while coastal ecosystems face saline water intrusion in the Indus Delta -- damaging mangroves, fisheries, and agriculture. Rising sea levels and increased cyclonic activity further endanger coastal populations, while escalating tensions over water sharing, public health crises, and climate-induced migration underscore Pakistan's profound vulnerability."

The Indus Basin is facing acute stress due to over-extraction and climate change, with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) ranking it as the world’s second-most-overstressed aquifer in 2015, warning that continued groundwater reduction could exacerbate regional water shortage.

Pakistan's major cities, including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, continue to experience persistent and hazardous smog.

Economic losses caused due to extreme weather events further exacerbates crisis of Pakistan.

At COP27 held in Egypt in 2022, Pakistani delegation emphasised that countries most vulnerable to climate change yet least responsible for global emissions deserve economic and technical assistance as the nation was still reeling from catastrophic floods that impacted more than 33 million people and caused a loss of more than $30 billion.

However, the high expectations that surrounded COP27 have gradually led to more cautious and pragmatic position, according to a report in The Diplomat.

During COP28 in Dubai in 2023, Pakistan's then-Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining its international climate commitments.

At COP29 in Baku in 2024, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again called for equitable finance and adaptation support.

However, Pakistan at COP30 in Belem this year is represented by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a development that showcases the rising role of subnational leadership but also indicates a shift in national focus.

In a report in The Diplomat, Abdul Waheed Bhutto wrote, "The absence of the Prime Minister and other senior federal figures suggests evolving priorities and moderated expectations, shaped by limited progress on key issues such as finance, loss and damage, and technology transfer in previous conferences. Pakistan faces severe climate vulnerability."

"Despite these vulnerabilities, Pakistan often arrives at global climate summits with high expectations for financial and technical support but limited national preparedness, institutional capacity, and implementation mechanisms to translate global commitments into tangible domestic outcomes," the author added.