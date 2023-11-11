Live
- Kurnool: Pathology lab inaugurated at Government General Hospital
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 11, 2023
- PM Narendra Modi to visit Hyderabad today to attend Madigala Vishwarupa Mahasabha
- Tirupati: Global Bio-India road show held at SPMVV
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 11 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Tirupati: Dr Vengamma takes charge as SDUAHER Vice-Chancellor
- Kadapa: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates police station in RK Valley
- Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy will be put behind bars very soon says Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy
Just In
Pakistan fisherman sells fish for Rs70 million!
Highlights
Karachi: A fisherman in Pakistan's Karachi city became a millionaire overnight after auctioning a haul of rare fish which has many medicinal...
Karachi: A fisherman in Pakistan's Karachi city became a millionaire overnight after auctioning a haul of rare fish which has many medicinal properties. Haji Baloch, who lives in the impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village, and his workers caught the fish known as golden fish or “Sowa” in the local dialect from the Arabian Sea on Monday.
The fish is considered priceless since substances from its belly are said to have great healing and medicinal properties.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS