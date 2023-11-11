  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Pakistan fisherman sells fish for Rs70 million!

Pakistan fisherman sells fish for Rs70 million!
x
Highlights

Karachi: A fisherman in Pakistan's Karachi city became a millionaire overnight after auctioning a haul of rare fish which has many medicinal...

Karachi: A fisherman in Pakistan's Karachi city became a millionaire overnight after auctioning a haul of rare fish which has many medicinal properties. Haji Baloch, who lives in the impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village, and his workers caught the fish known as golden fish or “Sowa” in the local dialect from the Arabian Sea on Monday.

The fish is considered priceless since substances from its belly are said to have great healing and medicinal properties.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X