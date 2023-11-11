Pakistan fisherman sells fish for Rs70 million!

Karachi: A fisherman in Pakistan's Karachi city became a millionaire overnight after auctioning a haul of rare fish which has many medicinal properties. Haji Baloch, who lives in the impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village, and his workers caught the fish known as golden fish or “Sowa” in the local dialect from the Arabian Sea on Monday.

The fish is considered priceless since substances from its belly are said to have great healing and medicinal properties.

