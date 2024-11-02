Live
Just In
Pakistan makes biometric verification mandatory at airports
The Pakistan government has made biometric verification mandatory at airports across the country in a step to increase border security, the Interior Ministry has said.
The ministry said in a statement that it directed the country's Federal Investigation Agency on Friday to take immediate action regarding the installation of the biometric machines.
The machines will be installed at international immigration counters in airports to ensure effective passenger verification, Xinhua news agency reported.
After the installation of the machines, biometric verification will be a mandatory requirement for international travelers, the statement said.
The ministry added that this measure will make it nearly impossible for fugitives and wanted criminals to travel domestically or internationally.