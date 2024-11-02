  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Pakistan makes biometric verification mandatory at airports

Pakistan makes biometric verification mandatory at airports
x
Highlights

The Pakistan government has made biometric verification mandatory at airports across the country in a step to increase border security, the Interior Ministry has said.

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has made biometric verification mandatory at airports across the country in a step to increase border security, the Interior Ministry has said.

The ministry said in a statement that it directed the country's Federal Investigation Agency on Friday to take immediate action regarding the installation of the biometric machines.

The machines will be installed at international immigration counters in airports to ensure effective passenger verification, Xinhua news agency reported.

After the installation of the machines, biometric verification will be a mandatory requirement for international travelers, the statement said.

The ministry added that this measure will make it nearly impossible for fugitives and wanted criminals to travel domestically or internationally.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick