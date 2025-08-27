Pakistan: Six new patients raise dengue cases in Rawalpindi to 76

Islamabad: A total of six dengue cases were reported in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases reported from the city to 76, local media reported on Wednesday. As many as 41 patients are undergoing treatment in three government-run hospitals. These include 13 dengue patients, while the dengue serology reports of 28 patients are still pending.

The vulnerable cases include Kalyal, Ghari Sikander, Dhoke Dalal, Sharial North, Girja, Daultala, Dhoke Kashmirian and Rawalpindi Cantonment wards 13, 17, and 8, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. Meanwhile, lawmakers - Tahira Aurangzeb and Daniyal Chaudhry as well as Divisional Commissioner chaired an anti-dengue meeting on discuss various preventive measures.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb instructed to conduct regular fogging campaigns and asked local government and labour departments to intensify their field activities. She said, "Cleanliness in all towns and complete drainage cleaning must be ensured." She asked officials to maintain close coordination with the Islamabad administration and conduct joint anti-dengue activities.

She directed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to hold an intensive cleanliness campaign in Union Councils 70 to 75 in collaboration with local public representatives. Furthermore, she instructed distribution of awareness vouchers in partnership with the traffic police to raise public awareness and encourage people to take preventive measures.

As of August 25, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 595 dengue cases in 2025, Pakistan-based Aaj News reported, citing official data. Health authorities have said that no deaths linked to dengue has been reported in the province so far. The highest number of dengue cases has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Charsadda, where 73 people tested positive.

Meanwhile, the dengue cases continue to increase in Punjab. The total number of dengue cases rose to 54 cases in Lahore while the overall count of cases in Punjab is 220.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, has emerged as a serious public health concern in Pakistan. It is primarily transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.



