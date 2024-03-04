Pak's new PM Shehbaz rakes up Kashmir issue

Islamabad: Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday raked up the Kashmir issue in his maiden address but pledged to improve ties with all leading nations, including the country's neighbours.

Shehbaz said that Pakistan would not become part of any "great game" and his government would increase the number of friends.

He pledged to build and improve ties with all leading nations, including neighbours.

"We will keep ties with neighbours on the basis of equality,” Shehbaz, 72, said as he easily won the election in the National Assembly to become Pakistan's prime minister for a second time. Shehbaz, however, raked up the Kashmir issue and equated it with Palestine.