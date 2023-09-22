Live
Just In
Pierre Poilievre best choice for PM, Trudeau trails: Poll
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is the best choice to be Canadian prime minister, while incumbent Justin Trudeau trails behind, as per a new poll.
Poilievre's popularity increased five points from a year ago while Trudeau's remained static year-over-year at 31 per cent, Ipsos poll for Global News said.
As per Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker, Canadians are disatisfied with the direction of the country, cost of living, access to housing, healthcare and inflation.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's popularity slipped four points since September 2022, at 22 per cent.
Bricker said that downtowns are pretty much a dead zone for the Conservative Party in most parts of the country, but competitive in suburbs.
Though the Conservatives could potentially form a majority government, tighter support around Ontario likely means it would be one with a thin margin, Bricker said.
Poilievre enjoys a 20-point lead over Trudeau in Atlantic Canada with 48 per cent of respondents saying he would make the best prime minister.
Canada is slated to got to polls in 2025.