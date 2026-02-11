Police Raid Arizona Home in Probe Linked to Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

Police in Arizona have arrested a person in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US news anchor Savannah Guthrie. Guthrie was expected to abduct from her home located near Tucson, Arizona. A widespread search is going on by the FBI once the news comes out.

According to the reports, the Arizona police were searching the Arizona home of the person detained. The man is expected to live in a house in the south of Tucson, Rio Rico, and was taken into charge at a traffic stop.

It comes after the FBI released photos and video showing a masked person at her doorstep the night she disappeared. As per the official report, the person was armed. It is unclear from the news if this was the person detained.

The 84-year-old, Nancy Guthrie, is expected to have been taken against her will from her home in Arizona on 1 February and then a widespread search.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings take to Instagram to appeal for help on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. In one of them, posted on Tuesday on a social media site, she said her family believes their mother is still alive: "We believe our mum is still out there... We need your help."

The police are busy in missing person investigation Arizona. Moreover, the FBI is offering a $50,000 (£36,000) reward to share any kind of information related to the case.