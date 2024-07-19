  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Policeman killed, two injured in Pakistan attack

Policeman killed, two injured in Pakistan attack
x
Highlights

A policeman was killed and two others were injured when unknown militants lobbed a hand grenade on them in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police sources said.

Islamabad: A policeman was killed and two others were injured when unknown militants lobbed a hand grenade on them in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police sources said.

The incident happened in the Mardan district of the province where the policemen were performing their duty at the archeology sites in the district, the sources told Xinhua news agency.

The body and the injured policemen had been shifted to a nearby hospital, and an investigation into the incident is underway, the sources added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X