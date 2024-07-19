Live
- Worldwide cyber failures disrupt operations at Zurich Airport
- Policeman killed, two injured in Pakistan attack
- Jio becomes largest operator globally in terms of data traffic
- Microsoft outage hits IndiGo ops, airline switches to manual ops
- Reliance Retail Ventures posts revenue of Rs 75,615 crore in Q1 FY25
- Extensive Checks on Drugs and Narcotics Conducted in Nagarkurnool District
- Indian UHNIs have potential to triple philanthropic contributions to Rs 75,500 cr annually: AIP-BCG report
- Mamata Banerjee approaches division bench against Calcutta HC order on Governor's defamation suit
- CM Mohan Yadav hopeful of positive outcome from Regional Industry Conclave in Jabalpur
- South Korean Science Minister nominee vows to renovate R&D system
Islamabad: A policeman was killed and two others were injured when unknown militants lobbed a hand grenade on them in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police sources said.
The incident happened in the Mardan district of the province where the policemen were performing their duty at the archeology sites in the district, the sources told Xinhua news agency.
The body and the injured policemen had been shifted to a nearby hospital, and an investigation into the incident is underway, the sources added.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
