Pro-Khalistan Protest Interrupts India’s Independence Day Event In Melbourne

An Independence Day celebration organized by the Indian diaspora in Melbourne was disrupted by pro-Khalistan supporters on Friday. According to The Australia Today, the incident occurred outside the Indian consulate where a group of demonstrators waved Khalistan flags in response to Indians raising the national tricolour and singing patriotic songs.

Videos circulating online show heated exchanges between the two groups before local authorities intervened to prevent escalation. Hindustan Times has not independently verified these videos.

This protest follows a recent surge in pro-Khalistan activities in Australia. Last month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne and two Asian eateries were defaced with hate graffiti, including an image of Adolf Hitler with a racist message. Around the same time, a 23-year-old Indian student in Adelaide suffered brain trauma after an assault linked to a parking dispute.

In 2024, pro-Khalistan supporters also clashed with Indian cricket fans during the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

Beyond Australia, Indians have faced increasing hate crimes in other countries. In Ireland, a six-year-old Indian girl was assaulted in a racially motivated attack, prompting condemnation from Irish President Michael D. Higgins and calls for strict action against offenders.