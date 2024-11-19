Putin signs decree approving revised nuclear doctrine

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, the Kremlin reported Tuesday.

The decree, published on the Kremlin website, states that aggression by any state in a military coalition or bloc against Russia or its allies is seen as aggression by the entire bloc as a whole and aggression from a non-nuclear state, with the involvement or support of a nuclear power, will be regarded as a joint attack on Russia.

According to the document, Russia views nuclear weapons "as a means of deterrence ... which is a last-resort and forced measure," and the country is taking "all necessary efforts" to reduce the nuclear threat and prevent the escalation of interstate tensions that could lead to military conflicts, including nuclear ones.

The revised doctrine further clarifies the states and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence.

According to the decree, nuclear deterrence is aimed at potential enemies, which are defined as "individual states and military coalitions that view Russia as a potential enemy" possessing nuclear weapons or significant general-purpose military capabilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nuclear deterrence is also aimed at states that allow their territory and resources to be used for aggression against Russia, the decree added.