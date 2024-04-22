Live
- IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians bat first against Rajasthan Royals in Hardik Pandya's 100th game
- Gujarat's Padma awardees include pioneers in medicine, literature and beyond
- Jagan Mohan Reddy's family assets soar to Rs 757 crore
- High concentration of artificial sweetener in cake linked to girl's death in Punjab: Report
- Govt bonds worth Rs 32,000 crore to be auctioned on April 26
- EC orders fresh polls in 8 polling stations in Arunachal on Wednesday
- Google Chrome Users at High Risk of Hacking; How to Safe
- President of QS University Rankings lauds India for highest performance growth among all G20 nations
- Exponents of heritage art forms among five Padma Shri recipients from Telangana
- Desperate Pak PM fails to get support on Kashmir issue from Iranian President Raisi
Just In
Pyongyang launched ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan: Seoul
Highlights
North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile, the South Korean military said on Monday.
Seoul: North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile, the South Korean military said on Monday.
North Korea launched the missile towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, South Korean news agency Yonhap cited the general staff in Seoul (JCS) as saying.
North Korea is prohibited by UN resolutions from launching or even testing ballistic missiles of any range.
These are usually surface-to-surface missiles that can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have again risen in recent months.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS