  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Pyongyang launched ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan: Seoul

Pyongyang launched ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan: Seoul
x
Highlights

North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Seoul: North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile, the South Korean military said on Monday.

North Korea launched the missile towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, South Korean news agency Yonhap cited the general staff in Seoul (JCS) as saying.

North Korea is prohibited by UN resolutions from launching or even testing ballistic missiles of any range.

These are usually surface-to-surface missiles that can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have again risen in recent months.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X