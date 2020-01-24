Queen Elizabeth II approves Brexit bill

London : Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday formally approved the landmark law facilitating Britain's departure from the European Union at the end of this month.

"Her Majesty the Queen has now granted #RoyalAssent to the #BrexitBill which therefore becomes the #BrexitAct," Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said on Twitter.

"Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan."

Her Majesty the Queen has now granted #RoyalAssent to the #BrexitBill which therefore becomes the #BrexitAct. Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan. pic.twitter.com/hzv2o2bMfr — Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) January 23, 2020







