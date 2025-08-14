Live
Report: Three Dead, More Than 60 Hurt During Pakistan’s Independence Day Festivities
A tragic incident during a celebration of Independence Day in Karachi resulted in three deaths and more than 60 injuries.
Karachi 14th August, 2025 An eerie incident has ruined the Independence Day festivities in Pakistan celebrations deaths of aerial shooting was fatal in Karachi. According to Geo News, three individuals--including a senior citizen and an eight-year-old girl--were killed. Over sixty other people were wounded by gunshots in the celebrations.
The young girl was hit by a bullet in Azizabad and another victim was identified as Stephen was killed in Korangi. At least 64 victims received treatment for shooting Pak Independence Day injuries across the.
Authorities have strongly condemned this Pakistan Independence Day accident by calling the firing from the air "reckless and risky." They advised citizens to observe Independence Day celebrations with more secure and responsible ways. The police have initiated an official investigation and promised strict action against those who were who caused the disorder.
In the past and earlier this year, similar shooting incidents in Karachi have already led to numerous casualties, highlighting the risks that continue to be present from shooting from the air during celebrations.
Pakistan event tragedy has exposed risks of having uncontrolled celebration fireworks during national celebrations. Safety officials and activists have called for reforms to the Independence Day events to curb deaths.
A high death toll in Karachi from road accidents, robbery-related shootouts, and aerial firing were reported at the start of January. Chhipa Foundation recorded that 528 people, which included kids and senior citizens, were injured in traffic accidents with 36 fatalities. Three people were killed and fifteen injured during three separate robbery-related shootouts.