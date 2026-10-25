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Road accident kills four, injures eight in northern Afghanistan
In Short
The accident occurred as the car was heading from Kofab and Yaftal districts of the province, Ariana News quoted a local official as saying.
Kabul: At least four people were killed and eight others injured when a passenger vehicle overturned in Afghanistan's remote northern province of Badakhshan late Saturday, local media reported on Sunday.
The accident occurred as the car was heading from Kofab and Yaftal districts of the province, Ariana News quoted a local official as saying.
Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the crash. The injured were transferred to the provincial hospital for medical treatment, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Badakhshan, a sparsely populated and mountainous province, is characterised by rugged terrain and limited road infrastructure factors that frequently contribute to traffic accidents in the region.
On September 23, eight commuters were killed, and four others sustained injuries in a road accident in northern Afghanistan's Takhar province, a local police official reported.
The fatal incident occurred in the Gazestan region, Kalafgan district, after a vehicle veered off the road and overturned, killing eight travellers on the spot and injuring four others, said Naqibullah Masroor, the provincial police spokesman.
The injured have been shifted to the provincial hospital of Takhar, said Masroor, adding that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
On September 22, one traveller was killed and nine others injured after a mini-bus plunged into a ravine in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province, said Mohammad Yunus Yusufzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police.
The deadly accident took place in Padpakh district, the official said, adding that police personnel rushed to the site of the accident and transferred the injured to a hospital in the provincial capital Mehtarlam.
The official did not provide further details but said that an investigation had been initiated into the accident.
On September 20, four people from the same family were killed, and the driver was injured after their vehicle slammed into a tree in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, a local police official said.
The mishap occurred in Bati Kot district when the vehicle, travelling at high speed, veered off the road and struck a tree due to reckless driving, killing the four on the spot and injuring the driver, said Sayed Tayeb Hamad, the provincial police spokesman.
Road accident kills four, injures eight in northern Afghanistan
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