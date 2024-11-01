Rocket fired from Lebanon kills 2 in Israel

  • Menu
Jerusalem : A 60-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son were killed on Thursday by a rocket reportedly fired from Lebanon that struck an olive grove near the kibbutz of Afek in northern Israel.

They were residents of the Arab-Israeli city of Shfaram, located near Afek, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Israel's state-owned Kan TV News.

The attack followed a barrage of 25 rockets fired from Lebanon to several regions in northern Israel, which injured a woman lightly on a highway near Afek.

Earlier in the day, five people, including four Thai nationals and an Israeli, were killed by a rocket that hit an apple orchard near the town of Metula in northern Israel.

