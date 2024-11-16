Russia restricts enriched uranium exports to US

Live
Russia has imposed temporary restrictions on exporting enriched uranium to the United States, the government said.
The restrictions apply to exports to the United States and those under foreign trade agreements with entities registered in US jurisdictions, with waivers allowing deliveries under one-time licenses issued by the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, reports Xinhua news agency.
The restriction raises supply concerns for US nuclear power plants, which relied on Russia for a quarter of their enriched uranium last year.
The move follows a US law signed in May by US President Joe Biden banning Russian uranium imports until 2040, with exceptions allowed until 2028.
US purchases of Russian uranium totalled $574 million this year, down by nearly 32 per cent from a year ago, according to US statistics.