  1. Home
  2. News
  3. International
News

Russia's massive attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27

  • Created On:  15 Nov 2025 10:34 AM IST
Russias massive attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27
X

Kyiv: Four people were killed after Russia unleashed a massive combined attack on Kyiv early Friday, sparking fires and scattering debris across many districts of the capital, Ukrainian authorities said.

At least 27 people were injured as emergency crews responded to multiple strikes, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration. At least 430 drones and 18 missiles were used in the attack across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He said the attack, which struck other regions of the country, was targeting Kyiv. “A specially calculated attack to cause as much harm as possible to people and civilians,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

Tags

Russia-Ukraine WarKyiv Drone AttackCivilian CasualtiesZelenskyy StatementMissile Strike Damage

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

National News

More
Share it
X