San Francisco woman hires plane & offers Rs 5 lakh reward to find her stolen dog

An offer price of Rs 5 Lakh offered by a San Francisco woman to find her stolen dog. She has also hired a plane to search for her stolen dog.

San Francisco woman is ready to pay a $7,000 (Rs 4,98,270) reward to find her stolen dog. She has also hired a plane to fly over the city to search for her dog who has a blue-eye. On last weekend, her miniature Australian Shepherd dog was stolen from outside a grocery store.

The plane that has costs her an additional $1200 is flying a banner with the website she set up to find her dog, Jackson, which was stolen on Saturday in the Bernal Heights neighbourhood.

San Francisco lady named Emilie Talermo said she was doing everything she could to find her 5-year-old dog.

"I am just one person and I really need help getting the word out there," Talermo said.

In the surveillance video of that grocery store has shown a man in a hoodie who was approaching the bench where 'Jackson'the dog was tied up.

The lady and her friends have distributed thousands of flyers with the photo of her dog with a white, black, and grey fur and bright blue eyes.

She has also set up a website where she has offered a $7,000 reward and even opened an account for the sweet-faced dog on Tinder.

"He's always with me. It's very real love," Talermo said in a breaking voice. "I just need help finding him."

Even she has hired an aeroplane to fly a banner that will have the search website address on it and will circle over San Francisco and Oakland for two hours Friday.

To help finance her search, the lady has launched a GoFundMe, where she has raised more than $7,000 since Tuesday. She plans to donate the extra money to Rocket Dog Rescue.

"she got the 5-year-old Jackson in New York. They moved to Los Angeles and then to San Francisco. "Those people I've met throughout the years know my love for this dog. I'm just blown away by everyone's support," she said.