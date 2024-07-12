Sanctions on Syria weigh heavily on ordinary people: UN report

Beirut: The sanctions imposed on Syria have had heavy repercussions on the lives of ordinary people in the country, according to a report released on Friday by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

The report revealed that 66 percent of survey respondents across Syria opposed the sanctions, highlighting their adverse effects on daily life regardless of gender, education, age, political affiliation, or region, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Respondents indicated that unilateral coercive measures often miss their targets who can circumvent the sanctions while disproportionately affecting the general population," Dina Melhem, head of the National Agenda for the Future of Syria project at the ESCWA, was quoted as saying.

The report emphasised that sanctions, besides other factors, "disrupt the provision of essential social services and humanitarian aid, directly reducing access to medical supplies, import of equipment, WASH (Water, sanitation and hygiene), and educational materials." Indirectly, the sanctions create 'chilling effects' and over-compliance issues, as entities fear penalties despite existing exemptions.

It called for continuous dialogue with relevant stakeholders, including humanitarian organizations, to address the repercussions of sanctions, and to facilitate transactions and activities for resilience building and effective stabilization efforts, thereby enhancing sustainable livelihoods in Syria.

A total of 1,179 Syrians responded to the survey.