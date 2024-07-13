  • Menu
Search operation for landslide victims in Indonesia's gold mine ends

Highlights

The search and rescue operation for victims of the landslides and flash floods in the mining areas of Bone Bolango regency in Indonesia's Gorontalo province concluded on Saturday, a senior rescuer said.

Jakarta: The search and rescue operation for victims of the landslides and flash floods in the mining areas of Bone Bolango regency in Indonesia's Gorontalo province concluded on Saturday, a senior rescuer said.

Head of the provincial search and rescue office, Heriyanto, told Xinhua news agency that the operation resulted in 27 confirmed deaths, while 15 people remained missing.

"We stopped the search operation today. We have found 27 bodies. Fifteen others are still missing," Heriyanto said.

As many as 283 people managed to survive the natural disaster that struck the mining camps and swept them away a week ago, he added.

More than 400 personnel, including soldiers, policemen, local rescue office staff, and members of the local disaster agency, participated in the search and rescue operation, according to Bagus Asrama, head of the operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office.

The cessation of the search operation adheres to standard procedures, which mandate a seven-day duration for search and rescue efforts, after which a decision is made on whether to extend the operation.

