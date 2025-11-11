Ending government shutdown news: This decision was met with anger from a large portion of their caucus. They argue that Americans want them to keep insisting on the extension.

In a procedural vote of 60-40 that took place on Thursday, the Senate passed a compromise bill designed to provide funding for the federal government, while also scheduling another vote for taxes under the Affordable Tax Credits under the Affordable Care Act, which are scheduled to end on the 1st of January. This was just the first stage in a series of procedural votes. the final approval may require several days should Democrats decide to defer the procedure.

The plan isn't making sure that the health care subsidy that Democrats have fought for the past six weeks. Senate Democratic Chairman Chuck Schumer of New York opposed the bill with the support of most of his Democratic colleagues. Only eight of them voted favor.

The impasse broke on Sunday, when three former governors -- New Hampshire senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan as well as Independent senator Angus King of Maine--agreed to support three bipartisan spending bills. Congress shutdown progress will allow the government to continue funding until the end of January as a condition for vote in mid-December on tax credits.

The agreement also halts the massive cuts to federal workers imposed by the Trump administration prior to the onset of US shutdown update the 1st of October. In addition, it guarantees that federal employees affected by Senate government shutdown will be paid their full wages after the shutdown has ended.

Together with Shaheen, Hassan, and King, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, which is home to tens of thousands federal employees--also voted for the agreement. Other Democrats backing the bill comprised Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, and Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.