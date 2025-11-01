Live
- BJP Mahila Morcha attacks Cong over unfulfilled promises
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
United Nations: The situation in Sudan's North Darfur state remains "catastrophic" following the fall of its capital, El Fasher, with continued...
United Nations: The situation in Sudan's North Darfur state remains "catastrophic" following the fall of its capital, El Fasher, with continued attacks on civilians, UN humanitarians said.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that civilians continue to flee toward Tawila, a town 40 kilometers away, and humanitarian access to El Fasher remains blocked, Xinhua news agency reported.
OCHA said that in Tawila, the United Nations and local partners are working to register new arrivals to provide emergency support, but huge gaps persist, including shelter materials, medicines and trauma care supplies, food assistance and psychosocial support.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that at least 62,000 people have been displaced from El Fasher and surrounding areas between October 26 and October 29, with insecurity along routes continuing to restrict movements.
The humanitarian situation in North Kordofan state also remains alarming, said OCHA, citing IOM estimates of around 36,000 people being displaced from Bara town, north of the state capital, El Obeid, so far this week.
The office said that local sources continue to share extremely worrying reports of displaced civilians on the move being abducted and facing extortion.
OCHA renewed its appeal for new, flexible funding, as less than one-third of the $4.2 billion response plan for Sudan has been covered.