Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN

United Nations: The situation in Sudan's North Darfur state remains "catastrophic" following the fall of its capital, El Fasher, with continued attacks on civilians, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that civilians continue to flee toward Tawila, a town 40 kilometers away, and humanitarian access to El Fasher remains blocked, Xinhua news agency reported.

OCHA said that in Tawila, the United Nations and local partners are working to register new arrivals to provide emergency support, but huge gaps persist, including shelter materials, medicines and trauma care supplies, food assistance and psychosocial support.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that at least 62,000 people have been displaced from El Fasher and surrounding areas between October 26 and October 29, with insecurity along routes continuing to restrict movements.

The humanitarian situation in North Kordofan state also remains alarming, said OCHA, citing IOM estimates of around 36,000 people being displaced from Bara town, north of the state capital, El Obeid, so far this week.

The office said that local sources continue to share extremely worrying reports of displaced civilians on the move being abducted and facing extortion.

OCHA renewed its appeal for new, flexible funding, as less than one-third of the $4.2 billion response plan for Sudan has been covered.