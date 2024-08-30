Six dead, two injured after car plunges off highway in Philippines

Manila: Six people, including two children, have died with two others injured after their car plunged off a highway in Sarangani Province in the southern Philippines, police said Friday.



Police said the victim's silver sedan vehicle carrying eight people, including the driver, plunged into a cliff before 3 p.m. local time Thursday in Malungon town while traveling north, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, tumble down, and plunge into the cliff.

According to the initial investigation, the accident occurred when the victims were heading home to Davao Oriental Province after attending a family reunion in General Santos City.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines, where drivers frequently flout the rules and vehicles are often poorly maintained or overloaded.`