Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan

Six people were killed and 50 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Islamabad : Six people were killed and 50 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The accident occurred in Sheikhpura on Saturday night when the bus carrying Christian pilgrims turned turtle while taking a turn, ARY news reported.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted injured to hospital. A case has been registered against the bus driver and conductor.

